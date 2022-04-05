Horncastle fire stationss firefighters are embarking on a challenge that will take them from Waddington to Horncastle raising funds for the Firefighters Charity and Cancer Research UK, two causes close to all their hearts. EMN-220104-110649001

Horncastle fire stations’s firefighters are embarking on a challenge that will take them from Waddington to Horncastle raising funds for the Firefighters’ Charity and Cancer Research UK, two causes close to all their hearts.

Firefighter Katie Mulligan said the idea came about to raise money for Cancer Research UK after she sadly lost her mum to cancer just last year.

She said: “We normally raise money for The Firefighters’ Charity, but we had to stop last year due to the covid pandemic.

“This year we decided to do it again, but I thought it would be nice to split the funds raised between Firefighters Charity and Cancer Research, as some of the guys have been touched by cancer in their lives too.”

The challenge, due to take place on Saturday April 23, will see the team start at Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s training facility in Waddington and cycling 12 miles across to Bardney.

From there, they will canoe along the River Witham to Woodhall Spa, before running – or jogging depending on energy levels – the remaining six miles back to Horncastle fire station.

The team are hoping to be accompanied by a fire engine and other crew members with donation buckets on the leg from Woodhall Spa, and the team are hoping to raise £2,022.