Firefighters take on Rangers for charity

Sleaford Town Rangers team EMN-210706-094526001

The match was held at Sleaford Town’s Eslaforde Park ground on Sunday, May 30, in aid of the Firefighters’ Charity, which supports injured firefighters and their families.

Captain of the Lincolnshire fire and rescue team, Kelvin Brooks, said they had planned to play a police team but that fell through due to work commitments.

The team took on Lincolnshire Football League side, Sleaford Town Rangers FC instead.

Lincs fire service team. EMN-210706-094515001

Kelvin said: “I spoke to Sleaford Town Rangers’ manager and he used to be a retained firefighter at Lincoln North station.”

He jumped at the chance and they are hoping to make it an annual event.

Spectators were invited to make donations.

Harry Wright (green) EMN-210706-094346001

No Caption ABCDE EMN-210706-094215001

Ollie Eagle (green) EMN-210706-094453001

Tyler McLaren (green) EMN-210706-094357001

Billy Ip (green) EMN-210706-094408001

Callum White (green), Sean Scott (red) EMN-210706-094420001