Firefighters take on Rangers for charity

The match was held at Sleaford Town’s Eslaforde Park ground on Sunday, May 30, in aid of the Firefighters’ Charity, which supports injured firefighters and their families.
Captain of the Lincolnshire fire and rescue team, Kelvin Brooks, said they had planned to play a police team but that fell through due to work commitments.
The team took on Lincolnshire Football League side, Sleaford Town Rangers FC instead.
Kelvin said: “I spoke to Sleaford Town Rangers’ manager and he used to be a retained firefighter at Lincoln North station.”
He jumped at the chance and they are hoping to make it an annual event.
Spectators were invited to make donations.