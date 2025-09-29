Firefighting veteran, 93, in emotional reunion with old Louth engine called Basil

A 93-year-old man from Louth has been unexpectedly reunited with a fire engine, affectionately known as Basil, that he worked on back in the 1950s.

Derek Espin served as a retained, part-time firefighter with the old Lindsey County Fire and Ambulance Service for about 36 years until he stepped down in 1986.

Faithfully alongside him was the Leyland Cub vehicle, alias Basil, which attended many fires in Louth and the surrounding areas from 1934 to the late 1960s, including through the war years.

After Basil’s ‘retirement’, Derek wished he had bought the jalopy for old time’s sake. But instead, the fire engine was sold for a pittance at Boston Market and its fate remained a mystery – until now.

Happy memories come flooding back for proud 93-year-old, Derek Espin, as he sits in the cab of fire engine Basil for one more time.

Derek thought he would never see his pal again. But a few weeks ago, his niece, Helen Bramall, keyed its registration number into Google Search on the off-chance that she might find some information on its whereabouts.

And lo and behold, she discovered that Basil was a proud exhibit of the Scarborough Fair Collection and Vintage Transport Museum in the north Yorkshire seaside resort, which had acquired it and restored it in 2012.

So Helen, whose late father Mick was one of Derek’s two brothers, set off from her home in Buckinghamshire, picked Derek up and took him to the museum for an emotional reunion, which saw him sit in the vehicle’s cab one more time.

"It was lovely to see Basil again,” said Derek, who still lives an independent life at his home in Louth. “I had wondered where it had got to.

Basil the fire engine in its pomp, with Derek's brother, Peter Espin, standing at the back.

"I remember it being sold, but I didn’t know where it was. I thought it might have been scrapped.

"We had a really good day that brought back many memories.”

For the whole Espin family, Basil is more than just a fire engine. It is a symbol that represents three generations of service in the fire brigade.

Derek served alongside his brother Peter, who joined in 1947. And together, they followed the path set by their father, Cyril ‘Syb’ Espin, and their grandfather, Alf Espin.

An even older photo of Basil, with Derek's father, Cyril 'Syb' Espin, standing at the front of the vehicle.

Alf began his career as a part-time fireman in 1912 after moving to Louth from Horncastle. During the First World War, he served in the Royal Veterinary Corps, seeing action at the Battle Of Mons in Belgium, before returning home and rejoining the fire service in 1919.

He retired from the brigade in 1941 but continued to work as a fireman maltster and assistant foreman at Louth’s landmark former Malt Kiln building.

‘Syb’, a plumber by trade, carried the torch into the next generation, serving part-time with the brigade through the 1920s until his untimely death in 1940 at the age of just 36.

Basil was bought by the former Louth Borough Council in 1934 and marked a new era as the town’s first petrol-driven fire engine, equipped with a 30-gallon water tank, a 35-foot ladder and a hose reel.

At the helm again is 93-year-old Derek after discovering that Basil was still alive and kicking and an exhibit at the Scarborough Fair Collection and Vintage Transport Museum.

Previously, the town had used steam engines, three of which were destroyed, along with the fire station, during Louth’s Great Flood of 1920.

Basil earned its nickname at the presentation ceremony because the chief fire officer at the time was called Basil Sharpley. The name stuck throughout its working life.

Derek, who was born in December 1931, remembers cleaning Basil as a child with his sister, Pauline Thornton, who is also still alive and living in Louth, aged 96.

As well as a part-time firefighter, he went on to work as a mechanic and electrician and once owned two garages in Louth, one on Bridge Street and one on London Road.

He retired many years ago after serving as chief fire safety officer at the well-known packaging company, Linpac, when it was based in Louth before its international takeover.

Now, more than 70 years after he first climbed aboard Basil, Derek’s reunion with the old engine has stirred some powerful memories.

The proud family tradition of firefighters is continuing, though, because brother Peter’s grandson, Paul Brown, is a Louth-based member of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

What’s more, Basil’s ‘younger sister’, a classic fire engine nicknamed Betsy and renowned for her vintage design, is still owned by Louth Fire Station and can often be admired at shows, events and displays across the county.