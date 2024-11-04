Fireworks tribute to boss's 'soulmate' wife and 'unsung hero' of Louth and Horncastle area

A fireworks display was the centrepiece of a heartfelt tribute to a woman hailed as “an unsung hero” of the Louth and Horncastle area.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barbara Hobson was the “beloved wife and soulmate” of Peter Hobson, owner of Hobson Industries, a successful and globally recognised Land Rover engineering company at Donington on Bain.

She died, aged 82, on March 12 earlier this year, exactly 35 years to the day after joining the company as Peter’s personal assistant (PA), later becoming its financial director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A celebration of Barbara’s life, which included the fireworks, was held for about 80 family and friends at the headquarters of Hobson, where a memorial garden has been created in her honour.

Barbara and Peter Hobson pictured at a Queen's Tea Party at Buckingham Palace which they were invited to by royal appointment a few years ago.

It was held to coincide with what would have been the 25th anniversary of the couple’s wedding, which was in Gretna Green, Scotland on November 5 1999 – a Bonfire Night date apparently chosen so that Peter would always remember it!

He was keen to use the occasion to remind all of the enormous impact she had not only on him and the company but also on the local community in Donington on Bain.

"Barbara was my perfect English rose,” Peter, 78, said. “We had a wonderful life together, spending 25 years of blissful happiness and joy as man and wife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was a loving, caring companion who made every day better through her kindness and compassion.

Family and friends watch the fireworks at the celebration of Barbara Hobson's life, held at the headquarters of Hobson Industries in Donington on Bain.

Over the years, along with her husband, Barbara made financial contributions to help the local church, community centre, playgroup and sports field, as well as ensuring that children could receive the education they deserved.

And it was all done confidentially, without fanfare or publicity and often without anyone knowing who the benefactor was.

Peter said: “We became wealthy very quickly through Hobson Industries, and Barbara wanted to give something back. But she didn’t do it for the accolades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She said giving was an act of kindness. It gave her great joy that she had made a difference to people’s lives, and she hoped these acts of kindness would spread to others doing the same.

Businessman Peter Hobson, who built the globally recognised engineering company, Hobson Industries, from scratch with the help of wife Barbara.

"She did it privately and on the quiet, but now it is time for her generosity to be recognised.”

Barbara hailed from Sussex and moved to London to train as an accountant before working as a financial controller for a Christian charity.

When her first husband, Trevor, retired in 1986, they moved to Lincolnshire, in the village of Withcall. Sadly, he died 18 months later, leaving her alone. But instead of moving back to her family in Sussex, Barbara applied to join the company Peter had just set up after spending 25 years in the Royal Navy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The interview was a disaster and she turned the job down. But by chance, they soon met again, shook hands, fell in love and the rest, as they say, is history.

Given that both share strong Christian beliefs, Peter is convinced it was divine intervention. The upshot was a formidable partnership.

He went on: “Throughout her life, Barbara was a free spirit, a strong woman who made her own decisions. In her office, she displayed a sign stating: ‘Would you like to speak to the owner or the person that really knows what is going on?’

"Anyone who dealt with Barbara on a professional basis, employee or associate, knew she was a firm but fair lady who knew her own mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But she always had time for anyone and would always go out of her way to make sure she could help them if it was within her capabilities.”

Such an attitude also won the respect of Peter’s friends within the sport of shooting. He is a former world champion and she was made a life member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) for her work, which included hosting a champagne and strawberries gathering for the ladies and creating a special ladies’ room at the famous Bisley Shooting Ground in Surrey.

Peter said: “The gathering became a much anticipated event and was jokingly named ‘The Bisley Coven’, with spaces for broom parking! The annual event is to be continued by the ladies of the NRA in Barbara’s memory.”

Barbara died after suffering a stroke and a brain haemorrhage and contracting cancer amid an illness brought on, Peter believes, by the stress of fraught negotiations to sell Hobson Industries, which specialises in Land Rover vehicle builds. She leaves a brother, Stuart, a sister, Jayne, and seven nephews and nieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She deteriorated very quickly, and I miss her so much,” Peter said. “We built a legacy together. We had each other, but we wanted to help others.

"Now I am committed to fulfilling our continued ambitions for the business in honour and celebration of our lives together.

"I am also going to set up a shooting charity for young people who come from the same humble beginnings as we did.

"The fireworks tribute was emotional. But it was also a celebration of someone who gave so much to so many.”