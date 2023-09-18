A number of community groups have successfully passed a first aid courses for seizures thanks to the efforts of a Horncastle man and the town’s friendly Lions.

Andrew Jackson has been working with Epilepsy Action to raise awareness of seizure first aid after finding that quite a few people wouldn’t know what to do if they encounter someone having a seizure, appealing for sports clubs and businesses in Horncastle to cover seizure care in upcoming first aid courses.

But then he decided to go a step further, he explained: "I posted on the Horncastle Community Facebook page if there was funding available for First Aid who would be interested.

"I was overwhelmed with responses and I applied for funding from Horncastle & District Lions and I contacted local groups would benefit the most.”

Just some of the community groups with representatives at the first seizure first aid session, run through LIVES in Horncastle on Sunday (September 17) at Horncastle Community Centre include Nancy Byrne Dancing, U3A, Spartans Taekwondo, Walking Tennis, Horncastle and District Lions and Age UK, and Andrew said all the participants passed the course.