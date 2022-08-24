First batch of parklets installed on Louth's Mercer Row

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new 'parklets' on Mercer Row. Photo: Ian Burton

The county council installed the new bespoke combination seats in a bid to encourage more pedestrians to slow down and enjoy the easier pace of the town’s café culture.

The ‘Parklet’ units were placed in Mercer Row last night (Tuesday) in former parking bays, and more are expected to be installed tonight.

The Louth Active Travel Scheme is an 18-month-long trial that sees the restriction of traffic along Mercer Row in order to create a larger pedestrianised area feeding into Cornmarket in a bid to encourage the town’s café culture and manage traffic flow in the town centre.

However, the scheme has been met with criticism by locals and businesses who said the lack of parking on Mercer Row has made shopping difficult, thus impacting on businesses and trade.