Otis Bloodworth of Skegness with his dog, Coco

First Chopper, Trike and Custom Bike Show roars into Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 19th Sep 2025, 16:43 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 16:37 BST
Wheels of all shapes and sizes roared into Skegness for the first ever Chopper, Trike and Custom Bike Show.

The event was organised by by Dee'Dee Lee and Co Entertainment and took place in and around The Suncastle on Sunday.

As well as an outside display of Chopper Motorbikes, Trikes, Classics, Crusiers, Sports, Ratbikes and the unusual, there was entertainment, music, stalls, food and drink from the bar inside. Awards for the best bikes in show were also presented.

Dee'Dee commented: "Our company helps festivals and carnivals – and entertains at Family Variety shows in Skegness, Lincolnshire and around the country – but this was our first motorbike event.

"There was lot of interest from all different types of Motorbike clubs, groups including the National Chopper Club, SkegVegas Pirates, Steampunk creations, Harley, Triumph, motor racing groups and scooterists.

”As it was a first event we were pleased with the response and hope to bring it back next year bigger and better.”

As well as the displays and entertainment, the event also raised funds for the charity SSAFA on the day.

