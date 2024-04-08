First cohort of asylum seekers now expected to arrive at RAF Scampton during the summer

It was expected that the first group of around 60 migrants would be moved onto the former airbase starting April 14, but this has reportedly been delayed

It was expected that the first group of around 60 migrants would be moved onto the former airbase starting April 14, but this has reportedly been delayed as negotiations continue between West Lindsey District Council and ministers on the site’s future use.

During a meeting of Lincolnshire County Council’s Executive, chief executive Debbie Barnes highlighted that the district council’s initial discussions focused on reducing the number of individuals to be accommodated at the site.

Subsequently, Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh received correspondence from MP Tom Pursglove, the Minister overseeing RAF Scampton, indicating that the site would house only 800 asylum seekers, a decrease from the originally planned 2,000.

Debbie Barnes later mentioned that discussions aimed at reaching a compromise were underway, where Scampton Holdings Ltd could start developing the site while the Home Office uses a portion of it to accommodate migrants for three years, starting with the initial group arriving this summer.

However, WLDC could not confirm this, as they haven’t been provided with any specific dates.

Following the meeting, Lincolnshire County Council Leader Martin Hill (Conservative) said: “It would appear that there is a compromise being agreed where I think the government is saying that there won’t be 2,000 coming anymore.

“I don’t think anything is agreed yet, but obviously there will be a delay because there is still some work to be done on site.”

Lee Rowley, the minister for Housing, Planning, and Building Safety, sent a letter to WLDC highlighting concerns about potential risks to human health from ground gases and contamination at the former RAF site, which could impact both workers and asylum seekers.