A development of 28 new homes in Chapel St Leonards – the first project for market sale to be delivered by East Lindsey District Council in 20 years – has recently been completed.

Situated on a previously abandoned housing site at Draycott Way, just five homes remain on the market.

Planning approval for this stalled site was originally granted in the early 2000’s.

ELDC’s commercial company Invest refined the original outdated dormer style designs to provide a more contemporary appearance using a blend of brickwork, render and coloured windows and doors.

ELDC delivered homes in Draycott Way, Chapel St Leonards.

All homes are built to a high quality with modern kitchens and bathrooms all with flooring provided.

The project began following the acquisition of the partially built redundant housing site in April 2021.

The site clearance and building work carried out by Bowbridge Homes commenced in July 2021. Work progressed through a difficult period with Covid, Brexit and energy cost increases all impacting on timescales and the availability of materials and labour resources.

The development includes 2 3-bed bungalows, 11 3-bed houses, 4 2-bed bungalows and 11 2-bed houses.

A kitchen in one of the ELDC delivered homes in Chapel St Leonards.

The first sales completions were achieved in September 2022 .

William H Brown’s Skegness branch are the appointed marketing and sales agents and have dealt with customer upgrades and have promoted sales since work began.

Three-bed homes are on the market in the £185,000 to £190,000 price range.

Councillor William Gray, Portfolio Holder for Communities and Better Ageing, said: "It is just amazing to see these homes finished with new residents moving in. We wanted to step in and help where challenges had been faced in the past and sites had been stalled.

Two and three-bed homes are on the market.

“We have been able to help bring forward quality new homes for new buyers to East Lindsey and I hope this is the first of many we can build across the district.

“This is a new era for us, and I cannot wait to look at how we can develop more in the future."

Andrew Sweeney, Housing Director at Invest East Lindsey, said: "We are delighted to see the site now fully developed and are thrilled to be able to deliver these homes on behalf of East Lindsey District Council. This has provided both new homes for people wanting to live in the area and redeveloped the old untidy site that existing residents have tolerated over many years.”

"The properties have been built to a high quality and are situated in a good residential area in Chapel St Leonards, close to transport links, schools and shops. A footpath linking the development to the village centre facilities has also been included.”

These are the first council-delivered homes in 20 years.

"These new homes contribute to helping meet the need for housing in the district and an ever-growing increase in demand across the whole of Lincolnshire.

"We are really pleased to welcome customers to their new homes and wish them many years of happiness in them."

The project was funded through Invest East Lindsey.