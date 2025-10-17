First glimpse of stunning war horse which is part of the world record 2025 poppy display in Skegness

A war horse covered in hundreds of purple poppies has been unveiled as the installation of the new 2025 Remembrance display gets well underway.

The war horse has been created by the students of Skegness Academy – and is just part of what is truly a memorable day.

Skegness Royal British Legion volunteers arrived on the site of the new Community Project – the Altitude 44 highwire – around 8am this morning (Saturday) for the installation of what it is believed will be the UK’s largest poppy display.

After 10 months of attaching 80,000 poppies to the nets, members of the Skegness Royal British Legion and their volunteers are supporting Lincolnshire Fire and Resue in attaching the nets to the 21-metre tall high wire.

A war horse created by the students of Skegness Academy.

Later, in ,the Memorial Gardens the public will get the first glimpse of this year’s tribute to the fallen and those who continue to serve, which features more than double last year’s total of 37,082 surrounding the iconic Clock Tower – and is set to establish a new Guinness World Record.. The poppies have come from as far afield as Monaco, including a delivery from the Chaplain to His Majesty the King.

Highlights of the unveiling ceremony which starts at 1pm include the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Concert Band: Regimental bugler and parade of standards, cadets, and pupils; a powerful Living Timeline, featuring a young serving soldier, a Chelsea Pensioner, Falklands veterans, Lincolnshire’s last remaining WWII Burma Star veteran, Fred Conway (aged 100); Skegness Academy War Horse.

Guests including Mark Atkinson, Director General, RBl; John Thornhill MBE, RBL Trustee and former National Parade Marshal; The Lord-Lieutenant of Lincolnshire; and 99-year-old Eve Lister, whose handmade poppy was shown to King Charles earlier this year.

Event highlights are:

The war horse is put in place in Compass Gardens.

Live performance by the Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue Concert Band

Regimental bugler and parade of standards, cadets, and pupils

A powerful Living Timeline, featuring:

A young serving soldier

A Chelsea Pensioner

Falklands veterans

Lincolnshire’s last remaining WWII Burma Star veteran, Fred Conway (aged 100)

Visitors will also get to see the 37,000 poppy display, which was installed at the Clock Tower last night. See our live feed on the Skegness Standard Facebook page.