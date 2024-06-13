Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First guests at the new 80-bed Travelodge hotel in Skegness are expected to check in by summer 2025.

Building works began on the site of the former crazy golf course on South Parade this month

The land, which had been valued at £280,000 was sold by East Lindsey District Council for one pound in April.

It had been unused since 2018 and was bought for a pound by developers the Burney Group.

Work has begun on the new Travelodge and Starbucks drive-through site in Skegness.

At the time of the sale, East Lindsey’s Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy Coun Steve Kirk told Lincolnshire World the site had been "underused for many years" and the situation was a "win-win for everybody".

The Burney Group was granted planning permission to build a six-storey hotel and drive-through Starbucks coffee shop on the site in January last year.

Daren Burney, the group's managing director, said he was glad to finally be on site: “I'm hoping this will be the catalyst for regeneration in that part of the seafront. That's the vision and I hope we can drive forward lots of local, year-round jobs.

"It always makes good headlines about getting land for a pound but we're putting in a considerable amount of money that's in excess of £10 million. I'm glad we're finally on site.”