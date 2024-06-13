First guests at new £10m Travelodge hotel in Skegness to check in by summer next year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Building works began on the site of the former crazy golf course on South Parade this month
The land, which had been valued at £280,000 was sold by East Lindsey District Council for one pound in April.
It had been unused since 2018 and was bought for a pound by developers the Burney Group.
At the time of the sale, East Lindsey’s Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy Coun Steve Kirk told Lincolnshire World the site had been "underused for many years" and the situation was a "win-win for everybody".
The Burney Group was granted planning permission to build a six-storey hotel and drive-through Starbucks coffee shop on the site in January last year.
Daren Burney, the group's managing director, said he was glad to finally be on site: “I'm hoping this will be the catalyst for regeneration in that part of the seafront. That's the vision and I hope we can drive forward lots of local, year-round jobs.
"It always makes good headlines about getting land for a pound but we're putting in a considerable amount of money that's in excess of £10 million. I'm glad we're finally on site.”
Subject to no delays, it is hoped to hand the drive-through over to Starbucks in February and the hotel to Travelodge in June next year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.