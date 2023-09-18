First King’s Series National Nature Reserve on Lincolnshire coast launched by Natural England

​A new nature reserve, which has seen the joining of two reserves on the Lincolnshire coast, has now been launched.

Saltfleetby Sand dunes. Photo: Natural England Paul Glendell

​Natural England launched a new National Nature Reserve on the Greater Lincolnshire coast on Monday (September 18), which marks the first in the new King’s Series of National Nature Reserves.

The Lincolnshire Coronation Coast National Nature Reserve (LCCNNR) covers 33 square kilometres along almost 30km of the Greater Lincolnshire coast, bringing the existing Donna Nook and Saltfleetby-Theddlethorpe Dunes National Nature Reserves together.

These reserves contain a rich variety of sand dunes, salt marshes, mudflats, and freshwater marshes which are of international importance, and the joining of the reserves adds a further 2,350 hectares of land managed for nature conservation, supporting many breeding and over-wintering birds, natterjack toads, special plants and insects.

A Natterjack Toad. Photo: Natural England Peter Roworth.

National Nature Reserve status is given to the very best nature conservation sites in England and is recognition that the land is nationally important and will be managed in perpetuity for its wildlife and geology. Many National Nature Reserves are managed – like the LCCNNR - by multiple parties who are committed to working together towards a shared future vision for the nature reserve.

At LCCNNR, Natural England will work alongside Lincolnshire County Council, North East Lincolnshire Council, Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, Ministry of Defence, the RSPB, and the Environment Agency to share skills, knowledge and resources for long term commitment to the site.

Coun Colin Davie, executive member for environment at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Lincolnshire is delighted to be home to the first of the new King’s Series of National Nature Reserves.

"By joining up and extending the existing nature reserves to form the vast Lincolnshire Coronation Coast, we’re adding to the rich tapestry of conservation projects that line the east coast between the Humber and The Wash.

King Charles III met Natural England staff alongside partner organisations when he visited the Lincolnshire Coast in July 2023.

"By working together we’re not only protecting and enhancing our unique habitats and natural environment, but we’re allowing more visitors to discover the unspoilt beauty of this stretch of coastline.”

The LCCNNR will help to unlock more opportunity for local people to access and experience the coastline for their own health and wellbeing, supporting communities to get active, providing education opportunities or learning new skills through volunteering, or to simply recharge in nature.

Wildlife benefitting from the reserve include notable winter assemblage of wading birds and wildfowl and a range of breeding species in spring and summer.

Special species include redshank, whitethroat, golden plover, natterjack toads, grey seals, and a diverse range of plants and insects such as the marsh moth – one of only two places in the country where they are found. The saltmarsh and lowland wet grasslands are very important in delivering natural solutions to manage climate change.

It is also a popular destination for visitors and the new National Nature Reserve partnership will be promoting responsible access and enjoyment of the sites.

Paul Learoyd, chief executive of the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, said: "This exciting new declaration demonstrates what can be achieved by working in partnership across an entire landscape. From the first steps that the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust made to protect this section of the Lincolnshire coast in the 1950s, working with others has been key. Volunteers are also part of this partnership giving hundreds of hours annually to record wildlife, help manage habitats and engage with the public especially at the Donna Nook grey seal colony."

The site is the first in the new King’s Series of National Nature Reserves and one of the best places for nature to thrive in England. The series will see the creation of five major National Nature Reserve declarations every year for the next five years - 25 in total.

Tony Juniper, Chairman of Natural England, said: “Today’s declaration of the new Lincolnshire Coronation Coast National Nature Reserve is a landmark moment for nature recovery in England, not just in Lincolnshire but also nationally.

“Not only is it a visible demonstration of ambitious targets being translated into practical action, but also a fine example of how broad partnerships can be harnessed for nature recovery at scale.

