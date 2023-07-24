First look at a new eco-friendly housing development near Gainsborough

The developer behind a new housing development near Gainsborough has revealed the first look at the contemporary eco-friendly homes.

The exclusive development of 39 two, three and four-bedroom single storey and chalet bungalows from E5 Living UK in Stow Park Road, Marton, combine stylish design, a high specification as standard and solar panels and air source heat pumps.

The homes will feature high specification kitchens and bathrooms and large outdoor entertaining spaces and are aiming for an EPC A rating, that will make their running costs much lower than the average household.

A show home will open in the Autumn with high demand expected, reflecting the nationwide shortage of single storey properties.

A street view of the new homes at Marton Meadows

Kevin Stevens, E5 President, said: “These homes will bring something very different to the local housing stock and we can’t wait to release them.

“The design of both the one and one and a half storey properties offers open plan living, vast areas of glazing to make them light and bright and an eye-catching contemporary appearance.

"We have also embraced indoor/outdoor living and created properties that link the interior and garden so properties are versatile and can be enjoyed whatever the season.

“At E5, we deliver a high specification as a matter of course, with excellence as standard.

"We’re expecting the homes to appeal to a range of buyers from families to people looking to downsize, especially as demand for bungalows is rising across the country as more people begin to appreciate their flexibility.

"They are also going to be incredibly efficient to run with their eco features and an excellent EPC rating.

“These homes really offer everything in one package – a great location, interesting design and a quality build and finish.”

The homes are being built by Kenmoore Design and will be marketed by Mount & Minster.

James Ward, partner at Mount & Minster, said: “It is a fantastic opportunity for environmentally conscious buyers who demand the highest standards of build quality and luxury finishes.