First passengers arrive at Britain's newest railway station in Skegness

The first steam train carrying passengers has arrived at Britain’s newest railway station in Skegness.

Pasengers were travelling along the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway line to Seathorne Bank, which has already won an award for its design and was featured in an article online and in last week’s edition of the Skegness Standard newspaper.

The official opening of the station, situated at the Skegness Water Leisure Park on Walls Lane, is on Saturday, June 28.

Finishing touches are now being made to the station building – the former Great Northern Railway Coal Office dating from 1887 which until recently, was the office of the owners of the Park, Ellis Bros (Contractors) Ltd.

Jurassic prepares to run round its train at Seathorne Bank, driver Peter Balderstone at the controls. Photo: Dave Enefer/LCLR

There will be another opportunity for the public to inspect progress on the new station when the LCLR operates a service using a heritage diesel locomotive on services on Saturday, June 14, in connection with the arrival of the new-build express steam locomotive Tornado on an enthusiasts’ excursion from the south of England.

