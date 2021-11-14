First phase of Rasen’s Caistor Road development released

A computer-generated image of The Pheasantry house type being built by Chestnut Homes at Chantrey Park on the outskirts of Market Rasen EMN-210411-103149001

The local housebuilder is set to deliver a total of 300 homes at Chantrey Park, which is located off Caistor Road at the northern edge of the town.

Construction work is well under way on the initial phase of 101 properties, a selection of which will be available to buy from this month.

Phase one of the development will comprise 81 homes for private sale and 20 affordable properties.

Helene Key, sales manager for Chestnut Homes, said: “Construction work began on the first phase of properties at Chantrey Park in April and we are now in a position to release the first homes onto the market.

“We will be opening our marketing suite shortly to enable buyers to visit the development in person and speak to our sales team about the range of two, three and four-bedroom homes that we are providing.

“We have received a large number of enquiries since announcing our plans and we are looking forward to welcoming visitors to Chantrey Park.”

Chestnut Homes will be contributing £199,859 towards improvements to Market Rasen Primary School, £42,975 for improvements to Market Rasen Surgery, £45,000 towards providing a skate park in the town, and £3,500 for signage and white lining to create a pedestrian and cycle path between the development and Church Bridge. These contributions are part of the planning agreement in place for the first phase of Chantrey Park.

Further contributions will be confirmed in line with subsequent planning approval for the remaining 199 homes.

Helene added: “Chestnut Homes has over 30 years of history building new homes exclusively in Lincolnshire and the creation of a new community at Chantrey Park is a continuation of that close connection with the county.We expect to welcome the first residents into their homes early next year to start the process of creating a vibrant new neighbourhood situated less than a mile from Market Rasen town centre.”