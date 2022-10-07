First pottery exhibition a huge success at Oxcombe

Sue Bush, based in Louth, with her hand made ceramics.

Hundreds of people visited Oxcombe Pottery to see and purchase work by more than 40 artists and potters last weekend.

Oxcombe is a traditional working farm, but over the past decade, Susanna has transformed the redundant Victorian barns into a thriving creative space, with classes on offer teaching art and ceramics, and some people have now been attending for more than five years.

The results of these classes were on display during the exhibition weekend, with makers selling many of their pieces and taking commissions for more.

Artist Carly Gilliatt.

Owner and organiser Susanna Gorst said: “We were delighted with the support and interest shown by visitors to our exhibition.

"People had come from far and wide to see the wonderful work on show and to enjoy the gardens and countryside here.

“It was a great achievement for the whole Oxcombe community and many thanks are due to everyone involved who made it such a success.”

Clare Briers, Oxcombe Art and Ceramics Coordinator added: “We have received such amazing feedback from the artists and guests.

Rebecca Harris, based in Hemingby, with her artwork inspired by the Lincolnshire coast line.

"Local artist Rebecca Harrison encouraged us to move forward with the exhibition, and her support was really appreciated, it has been such a wonderful experience.

For more information about events and activities at Oxcombe, visit their website at www.oxcombepottery.co.uk or call 01507 534238.