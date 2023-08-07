First time buyers event at Kirton Lindsey development

Lincolnshire housebuilder ​Allison Homes Central is hosting a first time buyer event at its development in Kirton in Lindsey.

CGI of Street Scene at Tudor Reach. Image: Allison Homes Central

Located on Station Road, Tudor Reach is comprised of a collection of one, two, three, four and five bedroom homes, located in the heart of the Lincolnshire countryside.

​The event will take place this Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13, from 10am to 5pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First time buyers who attend will be able to speak to the sales team about the homes available to purchase and receive expert advice from independent financial advisers.

​Those who reserve a home during the event, or by Sunday August 20, are also eligible to receive a mortgage subsidy of £500 per month for 12 months.

​One of the homes that attendees will be able to enquire about is The Tallington, a one-bedroom maisonette priced from £114,950.

The home is ideal for independent living, with a modern, open plan living, kitchen and

Advertisement

Advertisement

dining area, and a handy cloakroom for extra space on the ground floor.

On the first floor is a spacious bedroom, complete with an en-suite bathroom, and residents will also benefit from a private parking space.

​Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes Central, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting this event for first time buyers in Lincolnshire.

"Buying your first home is a major milestone, and at Allison Homes we are here to help every step of the way.

​“Our friendly sales team will be available throughout the weekend to offer their expert advice and answer any questions attendees may have about the homebuying journey. We would encourage anyone who is interested to secure their spot at the event without delay.”