Fishing lake and camping site in Skegness in UK’s Top 10 hidden gems

Birchwood Fishing and Camping site in Skegness has been named as one of the UK's best kept secrets.

Birchwood Fishing and Camping has come ninth in a list placing it above a glamping site in Chester, siting its “countryside setting only two miles from the attractions in Skegness” as part of its winning formula.

This comes in stark contract to an annual survey by Which?, which continually places Skegness last, mainly due to be pitched against more affluent parts of the country.

The latest research uncovering the country’s hidden gems comes from Euromaster.

They researched the top camping destinations social media doesn’t know about, by revealing the number of reviews on online camping sites with fewer than five Instagram tags.

These hidden gems were chosen to reflect value too with prices starting at only £8 a night for two adults.

The full list is::

1 Trigon Farm, Wareham

Trigon Farm is set in a rural field near Wareham, with views of Trigon Manor house and arable fields to the left and beyond. This is a great site for families, with great facilities. It’s also dog friendly. Prices from: £17 per night, for a tent or trailer pitch.

2 Dewflock Farm, Dorchester

Dewflock Farm is a working farm where people can camp and glamp, just 5 minutes from Dorchester. It’s a great base for people to explore Dorset, including the lovely beaches nearby. Prices from: £100 per night in a Shepherd’s Hut.

3 Newfold Farm, Winnats Pass

Newfold Farm is a family-run campsite at the start of the Pennine Way. It’s great for hikers and cyclists. It’s also half a mile from a pub and railway station. Prices from: £20 per night, tent pitch.

4 Callestick Camping, Truro

Callestick Camping is a dog-friendly wild camping field with spectacular views over the Cornish countryside, and only 10 minutes’ drive from the beach. Prices from: £17.50 per night, tent or trailer pitch

5 o Caerhys Camping, Abereiddy

Eco Caerhys Camping in St Davids offers wild meadow camping at an organic farm on the Pembrokshire coastline. It’s a great place for active people, with surfing nearby. Prices from: £30 per night, tent pitch

6 Newlands Valley Campsite, Dodd

Newlands Valley Campsite is close to Keswick and Derwentwater. It’s a great place for outdoorsy people, with mountain biking, boating and quad biking offered nearby. Prices from: £23 per night, tent pitch.

7 East Crinnis Camping and Caravan Park, St Austell

East Crinnis Camping in Heronbank is a working farm and wildlife haven half a mile from the Cornish coast with easy access to destinations like Fowey, Mevagissey and the Eden Project. Prices from: £16 per night, tent pitch

8 Three Fields Campsite, Haverfordwest

The Three Fields Campsite is a spacious site with a private toilet, shower and firepit at each pitch, situated just 10 minutes from Haverfordwest.

Prices from: £26 per night, touring pitch

9 Birchwood Fishing and Camping, Skegness

In a countryside setting but only two miles from Skegness, Birchwood Fishing and Camping offers fishing on a large lake in the lovely Lincolnshire countryside. Prices from: £8 per night, tent pitch

10 Kings Acre Glamping, Chester