Staff at a Lincolnshire fitness centre says “buzzing does not come close to it” after winning a national business award.

Phoenix Fitness are winners in the Best Business Awards.

Phoenix Fitness of Skegness has been announced winner of the Best Community Engagement Initiative at the 2022 Best Business Awards.

The awards aim to highlight and reward excellence across the private and public sectors to help businesses become even more successful.

Billie Samms of Phoenix Fitness in Victoria Road said: “The award is for all our community work we do in Skegness such as hosting charity days, raffles, and mental health awareness.

"In 2021 we also hosted the first ever east coast fitness festival at Skegness Showground.

"Our aim is to create a gym that provides fitness for all.

“I was emailed about the awards and thought let's enter it.