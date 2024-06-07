Fitting war-time drama coming to Horncastle

The cast of Flare Path.

​As D-Day anniversary celebrations have been taking place across the country, the Horncastle Theatre Company are deep into preparations to bring a wartime drama to the stage.

​Appropriately for the year of the 80th annniversary of the D-Day landings, this summer’s production for the town’s thespians will be Flare Path, by Terrance Rattigan – and is based on his own experiences of World War II.

The play is set over the course of a weekend where a squadron of airmen based at an airbase on the Lincolnshire coast are visited by their wives during the Second World War.

Then the visit of a Hollywood star coming to the base causes one of the wives to search her heart, and then the crew are summoned for a bombing raid and their loved ones are left behind at the base, anxiously awaiting their return.

With a mix of long-standing members and new faces among the talented, the play will also boast a number of genuine 1940s period clothing, as well as authentic military uniforms lent by Thorpe Camp.

Flare Path is directed by Priscilla Burbidge. She said: “It's so appropriate that we’re doing Flare Path in the year the country marks the D-Day anniversary, and we’re lucky we’ve got access to genuine costumes.

"We’ve got such a brilliant and talented cast and it’s coming along really well.”

Flare Path's run on the Lion Theatre stage also coincides with this year's Thorpe Camp 1940s Event, running from July 6 to 7, which promises British, American and German living history groups, a wide array of wartime vehicles, and live entertainments, as well as a commemorative parade and service in honour of the Bomber Command Squadrons.