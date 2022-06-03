Fittingly-named Jubilee Park celebrates Queen's 70th year in style

Yasmine Hicksley and daughter Alice with their dog "Kingsley", winner of "Best in Show".

The park held a Community Family Fun Day on Friday, after receiving funding from Arts Council England, Let's Create Fund and The Lincolnshire Community Foundation and Community Fund.

Just some of the entertainment on the day included giant interactive games, pottery and archery taster sessions, Music in the Bandstand and more.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musical entertainment was provided by 1940’s singer Miss Sarah Jane and Horncastle’s own Banovallum Brass.

Bark in the Park at Jubilee Park.

One of the highlights of the day was the Bark in the Park dog show, with prizes in a host of royal-themed categories including Crowned Princess and Majestic Male, Six Royal Legs for owners and their dog, Historic Dog for dogs aged over eight years old, Regal Rescue and Nobel Puppy.

Interactive entertainment was provided by Rhubarb Theatre, where youngsters could enjoy an immersive experience in the giant gardens of the Queen of Hearts, Alice-themed twister, try their hand at croquet, or become champions of the chequers board.

Woodhall Spa Parish Council organised a Children’s Treasure Hunt which was aimed at the Jubilee and significant events over the Queen’s reign.

There was also a blind-folded Obstacle Course to help sighted people understand how their actions affect partially sighted people in their everyday lives

Esmay, Martha, Minuki, Ava & Ruby playing the Gansta Granny Treasure Hunt

Then there was Knight School by the Blue Knight Public Speaking Academy, where children are taught the medieval codes of conduc, followed by a knighting ceremony performed by the Queen's Champion, Francis Dymoke.

Children that have attended a course from the Blue Knight Public Speaking Academy then addressed the audience with a short extract taken from the Queen's speeches from over her 70-year reign.

Rotary Club of Woodhall Spa held a range of vintage games, while The Cottage Museum gave guests the chance to make badges and Woodhall Spa Croquet Club offered taster sessions too.

Chris & Sue Brewster with their Honda Gold Wing Trikes raising money for Guide Dogs.

Sue Cushion, Amaryllis Midgley, Julie Pole and Kim Barr of Jubilee Park