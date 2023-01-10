Five people have been arrested for hare coursing offences following an incident in New York.

Lincolnshire Police attended a report of suspected hare coursing along the Newham Drain on Saturday (January 7) at around 11.48am, and the suspected hare coursers were still in the area at the time, and were arrested.

A dog and two vehicles were also seized.

The men – a 35-year-old man from Barrowby, Grantham; a 39-year-old man from St Albans, Hertfordshire; a 31-year-old man from Bagsworth, Leicestershire; a 34-year-old man from Arthingworth, Northamptonshire; and a 21-year-old from Swadlincote, Derbyshire – were questioned and released on bail while investigations continue.

Since the hare coursing season began in September, Lincolnshire Police has seized 35 dogs and nine vehicles and arrested 26 people to date, who are currently on bail, either awaiting court hearing dates, or while investigations continue.

Superintendent Lee Pache said: “Hare coursing is criminal, as well as cruel, and we will continue to work with communities and partners to tackle the problem.

“As you can see, the majority of those we have arrested in recent months have been from outside of the county. These suspects are often linked to organised crime groups as well as hare coursing.

“Hare coursers will often seek to commit other criminal offences against the community as a whole. There has also been far too many occasions where hare coursers are also placing the public and police officers in real danger due to dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

“A message to anyone thinking about hare coursing in Lincolnshire: We will adapt our tactics and resources, and with the help of the people of Lincolnshire, we will arrest you, we will seize your vehicle, seize your dogs and work tirelessly to ensure a successful prosecution.”

“I would urge the public to be vigilant. If you spot any potential hare coursers, please contact us immediately.”

If you see any live incidents of hare coursing taking place, call police on 999, and note any vehicle descriptions or number plates, if you can – but do not to approach anyone suspect of hare coursing or put yourself at risk.

