Coningsby man Jenson Ross-Lea, 20, brought his baby daughter Nova Ross-Lea, four months, to take a special family photo in Horncastle over Christmas.

As well as Jenson’s mum Michelle Lea, 50, his grandmother Philomena Baker, 74, from Horncastle, sat alongside his great-grandmother Annie McNamara, who is 95 years old and is a well-known face in Horncastle as she worked for many years in the town, including Archers chip shop.