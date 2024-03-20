Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The apprenticeships started in the 2022-2023 period and were among 5.7 million given since 2010 as a result of Conservative government policy.

A £60 million package of support to fund up to 20,000 additional apprenticeship places and fully fund apprenticeships for young people in small businesses has been welcomed by Boston and Skegness MP Matt Warman.

“I’ve met some great apprentices locally, working in highly skilled sectors and securing themselves well paid jobs,” he said. “The Conservative Government is sticking with the plan to provide more opportunities for young people.