Five prime seafront sites in Skegness up for grabs  for development

Skegness is the fourth most visited coastal town in the UK and to help drive growth even further, a Foreshore Masterplan has been created. At its heart is an expansion and diversification of a thriving visitor economy appealing to investment into the green, cultural, heritage, arts, sports and leisure markets that will benefit local communities and visitors alike.

As part of the Skegness Foreshore Masterplan, developers and investors now have a chance to work with the Council to shape, grow and expand the iconic resort through the acquisition of a number of sites along the Skegness Foreshore.

The five lots are:

Lot 1 – Skegness chalet site

The site has detailed planning consent for 16 seasonal overnight lodges and reception buildings.

Lot 2 – Southern Bowling Green

Two former bowling greens with road fronting Princes Parade next to the main vehicular access to the Pavilion Car Park.

Lot 3 – Southern Boating Lake

The Southern Boating Lake, including the central island and surrounding walkways, internal bridges and terraced seating.

Lot 4 – Former Festival Pavilion site

This is earmarked within the Skegness Foreshore Masterplan for some form of commercial, landmark development, potentially offering high level views across Skegness.

Lot 5 – Pier Field Chalets

The site currently comprises a suite of 24 disused former chalets and facilities on land next to Skegness Pier, Pier Field and the foreshore waterway.

Skegness offers a wealth of benefits to investors – a flourishing tourism sector, value for money, natural assets and a commitment to growth.

Coun Steve Kirk, Portfolio Holder for the Coastal Economy at East Lindsey District Council, said: “This is a brilliant opportunity to invest in prominent, foreshore sites in Skegness and to create new facilities and attractions which give more reasons for people to spend their time and money here.

“By offering these sites for let demonstrates our commitment to continue working with partners to bring growth, create jobs and investment in one of the UK’s much-loved resorts.”

The lots are being made available at a time of significant investment into Skegness through the transformational multi-million-pound Towns Fund Deal projects.

1. Lot 1.jpg Lot 1 Photo: JPI Media

2. lot 2.jpg Lot 2 Photo: JPI Media

3. lot 3.jpg Lot 3 Photo: JPI Media

4. lot 4.jpg Lot 4 Photo: JPI Media