A flag raising ceremony was held in Gainsborough to mark Merchant Navy Day

Representatives from the Air Training Corps (ATC), the Police, and Lincolnshire fire and Rescue, were among those attending a flag raising ceremony to mark Merchant Navy Day.

They were joined by residents and staff from West Lindsey District Council and Gainsborough Town Council for the ceremony, which took place outside the Guildhall in Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough.

The day is marked nationally each year and gives people the chance to honour the brave men and women of the Merchant Navy, including those who lost their lives at times of war.

Coun Stephen Bunney, West Lindsey District Council chairman, said: “As an island nation, seafarers have been crucial in times of war – keeping supply lines open during two World Wars and reaching faraway places of the world like the Falklands to defend our citizens.

“Today, there are approximately 80,000 men and women working at sea. They continue to bring in over 90 per cent of our imports. Without them, we would be facing empty shelves in our high street shops, chemists, and supermarkets.”

Following chairman Bunney, Chaplain Rev David Cotton read the prayers and blessing, after which chairman Bunney carried out the official raising of the Red Ensign Flag.

Ian Knowles, chief executive of West Lindsey District Council, read a poem to those gathered, as did CSS Business Officer at the council, Brad Bishell.

Chairman Bunney closed the ceremony and thanked those who attended.