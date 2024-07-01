Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​A special ceremony was held in Gainsborough to commemorate Armed Forces Day.

West Lindsey District Council raised a flag outside the Guildhall in Gainsborough and chairman of the council, Stephen Bunney, opened the ceremony where he was accompanied by the RAF Air Cadets 203 Squadron; The Reverend David Cotton; chief executive Ian Knowles; and Customer Service Business officer, Brad Bishell, who read his own poem during the ceremony.

Armed Forces Day, which was on June 29, is an occasion to reflect and honour the valuable contributions of service personnel, veterans, and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Bunney said: “Armed Forces Day is an opportunity to do two things.

​A ceremony was held in Gainsborough to commemorate Armed Forces Day

“Firstly, to raise public awareness of the contribution made to our country by those who serve, and have served, in His Majesty’s Armed Forces.

“Secondly, it gives the nation an opportunity to show it’s support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community – from those currently serving and their families and from veterans to cadets.”

Squadron Training Officer from the RAF Air Cadets, Lee Hayton said: “Armed Forces Day is not just a celebration of our military’s strength and capability; it is a heartfelt acknowledgement of the dedication, bravery and sacrifice of our servicemen and women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the skies above to the deepest oceans, from the arid deserts and to the forests, our armed forces have operated and continue to operate with unwavering commitment and professionalism to ensure our nation’s security and to uphold the values we hold dear.”

A ceremony was also held at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters.

Zara McArdle, Armed Forces lead, said: “Lincolnshire Police are proud signatories of the Armed Forces Covenant and employ several military veterans, reservists, cadet leaders and their families.

"As we celebrate Armed Forces Day, we honour the courage and dedication of our military personnel who safeguard our nation with unwavering commitment and bravery.