Flag to fly in Skegness for Queen's Diamond Jubilee

Plans to fly the flag - Tower Gardens Pavilion in Skegness.

Councillors have agreed to erect a flagpole in Tower Gardens for the historic occasions and other times when it is appropriate.

The idea was put forward in a motion at the meeting of the council in the Tower Gardens Pavilion by Coun Pete Barry.

He told councillors: "I was asked by a few residents after the sad passing of Prince Philip why we didn't have one when so many others did.

"I believe now is the time to rectify this sad oversight.

"My motion is that the town council puts up at our new building a flagpole to fly the union flag."

Coun Barry said that since putting forward the motion and had received a quote and the estimated cost was around £1,285.

Coun Danny Brookes, who seconded the motion, said he had also been asked if the council was flying a flag a half-mast when Prince Philip died.

He said: "Next year is the Queen's Diamond Jubilee so we need to be prepared."

However, town clerk Steve Larner, pointed out there were a number of things to consider in addition to the initial cost.

"The ground here is a mix of sand and top soil so we need a survey to decide the safest place to put it as we can't have it falling on anyone," he said.

"We also have to look as maintenance cost and it would have to be cleaned."

However, Coun Steve Kirk said he believed they should just get on with it.