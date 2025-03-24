Flagship regeneration projects nearing completion in Gainsborough

Sam Jones of AWJ Business Services; Matt Snee, Projects officer, Projects and Growth; Amy Potts, Programme manager, Projects and Growth; deputy leader of the council, Coun Lesley Rollings; leader of the council, Coun Trevor Young and Mark Till of AWJ Business Services

Two major regeneration projects in Gainsborough are set to open this summer, marking a significant milestone in West Lindsey District Council’s ambitious £18m plans.

Both Whitton Gardens and the Baltic Mill project, located off Ropery Road and Caskgate Street, are in the final stages of development and are expected to be completed this spring.

These projects aim to enhance community spaces, support local businesses, and create a vibrant environment for residents and visitors alike.

At Whitton Gardens, work is progressing rapidly on the transformation of the former riverside WC block into a modern café facility.

Construction teams from Belton Construction are currently replacing the roof, carrying out internal wall work and beginning electrical installations. The project remains on schedule for completion in May, providing much-needed amenities in this scenic riverside location.

West Lindsey District Council is collaborating with specialist property advisors, Bruton Knowles, to attract an independent café operator, ensuring the new facility is brought to life as soon as construction is complete.

Meanwhile the Baltic Mill site is being transformed into a lush, green public space, designed as a tranquil retreat by the riverside.

Once construction is complete, the site will remain temporarily fenced off until May to allow the newly planted lawns and greenery to establish.

Following a recent site visit, council leader Coun Trevor Young and deputy leader Coun Lesley Rollings expressed their enthusiasm for the progress being made.

Coun Young said: “These projects reflect our commitment to balancing leisure, heritage and nature ensuring Gainsborough is a welcoming and vibrant place for all.

“It’s great to see this area taking shape and I look forward to seeing the final results.”

Coun Rollings said: “It’s fantastic to see real progress on these much-anticipated projects.

“The work here reflects our commitment to creating spaces for residents and businesses to thrive and I am sure both areas will be enjoyed by people for many years to come.”