Floating offshore windfarm to host consultation events across Lincolnshire

A series of face-to-face and online consultation events are being held for members of the public to learn more about how one of the largest floating offshore wind projects in the world would serve Lincolnshire

If approved for delivery, Ossian would have up to 3.6GW of potential capacity.

Located approximately 80kms off the east coast of Scotland, when operational, it could power up to *6 million homes and would connect to new National Grid infrastructure near Spalding and Alford in Lincolnshire.

Paul Darnbrough, Ossian’s consents team manager said: “Our plans are very much at an early stage, but we are keen to share our latest information and engage with the local community.

“To connect to the new National Grid infrastructure, Ossian will need to install subsea electrical transmission cables from the wind farm to a location on the Lincolnshire coast.

“From this point on, cables will be installed underground, connecting into the national grid electrical system via new project converter stations.

“Senior members of the project team will be available to discuss these proposals, referred to as the Ossian Transmission Infrastructure, at six in-person events throughout March.

“There will also be a webinar at the beginning of April for people who can’t make it in person.”

These non-statutory consultation events are the latest in an extensive programme of engagement. In October last year, the project team hosted Project Information Days in Aby and Spalding.

This month’s events are detailed in the table below:

Thursday, March 20

Anderby Village Hall, Sea Road, Anderby, Skegness, PE24 5YD, 3pm – 7pm

Friday, March 21

Sibsey Village Hall, 28 Frithville Road, Boston, PE22 0SR. 3pm – 7pm

Saturday, March 22,

Spilsby Franklin Hall, Halton Road, Spilsby, PE23 5LA, 9am – 12pm

Thursday, March 27

Weston Village Hall, Small Drove, Weston, Spalding, PE12 6HU. 3pm – 7pm

Friday, March 28

Alford Corn Exchange, 9 Market Place, Alford, LN13 9EB, 3pm – 7pm

Saturday , March 29

Fosdyke Village Hall, Old Main Road, Fosdyke, Boston, PE20 2BU, 9am – 12pm

The webinar will take place from 6pm to 7pm on Wednesday, April 2, with registration being taken at www.ossiantransmission.com.

Members of the public are invited to attend the events and ask any questions they may have about the project, its potential impact and how the local community may benefit.

Paul Darnbrough said: “The Public Information Days in October were extremely useful and we were able to gather a lot of very helpful information that has been fed into the project plan.

“We’re committed to meaningful conversations with the communities in which we will be developing and operating.

“The upcoming events are an important part of that plan, and we look forward to answering questions and addressing any concerns.”

Throughout the consultation period, Ossian will be looking to better understand how the project could support local community projects and work with neighbouring infrastructure developments.

The project is planning academic engagement and outreach with relevant stakeholders in Lincolnshire to build up a picture of what expertise is available locally.

There will be further stages of public consultation in 2025 before the Development Consent Order (DCO) application is submitted in 2026.

Further information on the development of Ossian’s transmission works will be made available via ossiantransmission.com as the project progresses.

As well as being able to feedback in person at the events, the project team can also be contacted via:

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ossiantransmission.com

Post: freepost ossian transmission

Telephone: 0800 138 5407

Ossian is being co-developed by leading UK renewable energy developer, SSE Renewables, Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corporation and Danish fund management company, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. Combining local expertise and global experience in developing offshore wind, the project could deliver significant social, economic and decarbonisation benefits to the UK.

The non-statutory consultation comes shortly after the project marked another key milestone and submitted its Transmission Infrastructure EIA Scoping Report to the Planning Inspectorate.

The report outlines the proposed transmission infrastructure to connect Ossian to the National Grid, including offshore and onshore export cables, landfall structures, and onshore converter stations.

Campbell Purves, Ossian Lead Onshore Consents Manager, said: “It is a tremendous achievement for the project team to have reached another milestone and continue at pace towards delivering this project and support national net zero targets.

“Our Environmental Impact Assessment Scoping Report was submitted to the Planning Inspectorate in February 2025. It outlines the Project's purpose, potential impacts, approach to assessment, and potential mitigation measures. The Planning Inspectorate will provide a Scoping Opinion detailing the information required for our Environmental Statement (ES), which will support our Development Consent Order application. “

The Scoping consultation is a formal process under EIA regulations, separate from Ossian’s community engagement. For more information, please visit the Planning Inspectorate website: Planning Inspectorate - GOV.UK