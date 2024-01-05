Some flood alerts and warnings in Lincolnshire rescinded as water levels decrease across the county.

A number of flood alerts and warnings were issued by the Environment Agency on Wednesday (January 3) after Storm Henk, but after a dry day yesterday, a number of these have either been downgraded to flood alerts or removed.

The flooding warning in the River Witham catchment, affecting Fens from Woodhall Spa to Chapel Hill including Blankney Fen, Martin Fen, Martin Dales, Timberland, Walcot Fen, Tattershall Bridge, Dogdyke, and Billinghay Dales, is still in place, as is the River Witham from Chapel Hill to Boston, including South Kyme Fen, Holland Fen, Great Fen and Wyberton Fen.

A further flood warning is in place for Car Dyke, Billinghay Skirth and tributaries in the Billinghay area, including the village of Billinghay and isolated properties in the Digby, Dorrington and Ruskington Fen areas, as well as isolated properties and villages west of the South Forty Foot from Dyke Fen upstream, via Caswell's Bridge to Donington High Bridge on Horbling Fen downstream.

The flood warnings in the Irby in the Marsh areas, River Steeping and Wainfleet Relief Channel around Thorpe St Peter and Wainfleet All Saints, Little River Lymn and Cowcroft Drain around Croft, and Ruskington Beck, and have all been rescinded however.

A flood alert remains in place for low lying areas west of the South Forty Foot Drain from north Heckington to Bourne, including property at Northbeck, Scredlington, Spanby, Swaton, Osbournby, Haconby and Spanby, as well as low lying areas east of the South Forty Foot Drain and minor tributaries from Bourne to Boston.

Flood alerts remain in place in the Bain Catchment and Lower River Witham from Lincoln to Boston – including Woodhall Spa, Coningsby, South Kyme, and Bardney – remain in place, as well as the East and West Fen Catchwaters plus the Stonebridge Drain to the north of Boston.

