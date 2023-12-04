A number of flood alerts have been issued around the Lincolnshire area, which the Environment Agency said it is monitoring.

Flood alerts issued around Lincolnshire. Photo: Environment Agency

Heavy rain over the last 24 hours has seen flood alerts issued today (Monday), and river levels are expected to be high over the next few days along the River Bain area, from Goulceby to Tattershall, including the River Waring.

More alerts have been issued for the Lincolnshire East Coast Rivers along the Great Eau, Long Eau, Woldgrift Drain, and Willoughby High Drain, as well as Louth Canal and Waithe Beck from Louth to Tetney Lock, the Waithe Beck from Binbrook to Tetney Lock and their tributaries, including the River Lud in Louth.

Tributaries may also affect Utterby and Covenham St Mary.

Tributaries of the lower River Witham from Blankney to Sleaford have also been issued with an alert, as has River Steeping between Tetford and Wainfleet, including Stockwith Mill, Partney, Croft, and Wainfleet.

Tributaries may also affect Great Steeping.

The Environment Agency confirmed that rising river levels will lead to flooding of low-lying land and roads close to the rivers.

"We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days and flooding to gardens, driveways or outhouses is possible close to the river.

"Our forecasts indicate that flooding inside properties isn't likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

"We are constantly monitoring river levels and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”