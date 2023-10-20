Red and Amber Flood Warnings have been issued across Lincolnshire by the Environment Agency as Storm Babet hits the UK.

Flood warnings in place on Friday morning (October 20) due to Storm Babet. Photo: Environment Agency

Areas near the River Bain and Haltham Beck in Haltham and Kirkby on Bain have been put at a Red [high risk] of flooding due to the heavy rainfall, which has seen rising river or tidal levels, and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue have already attended flood-related incidents during the night.

This means properties are at risk of flooding, and a Red warning means to act now.

The Environment Agency has issued advice to residents in these areas to take action to protect yourself and your property and monitor local weather and river conditions.

Red Flood Warning has been issued for Haltham and Kirkby on Bain. Photo: Environment Agency

Avoid contact with, walking, or driving through flood water and consider activating any property flood protection products you may have.

The Agency has also issued the following advice:

move vehicles to higher ground if it’s safe to do so

move family and pets to safety

move important items upstairs or to a safe place in your property, starting with cherished items and valuables, then furniture and furnishings

turn off gas, electricity and water supplies if it’s safe to do so; never touch an electrical switch if you’re standing in water

if you have property protection products such as flood barriers, or air brick covers, use them now

An Amber warning for flooding is in place for the Bain catchment areas from Coningsby up to Ludford, and Barlings Eau and Duckpool Catchwater areas including Wragby, Strubby, and Great Sturton.

Amber warnings are also in place for the River Steeping between Tetford and Wainfleet, including Stockwith Mill, Partney, Croft and Wainfleet. Tributaries may also affect Great Steeping.

The Environment Agency has issued an Amber warning for the East and West Fen Catchwaters plus the Stonebridge Drain to the north of Boston, as well as Tributaries of the lower River Witham, including Billinghay Skirth, Ruskington Beck and River Slea including Blankney, North and South Kyme, Ruskington and Sleaford.