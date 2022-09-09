Floral tribute laid in Gainsborough in tribute to the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The floral tribute was laid by the chairman of West Lindsey District Council, Coun Angela Lawrence, during a short ceremony at 10am this morning (Friday, September 9) outside West Lindsey District Council office in Marshall’s Yard, Gainsborough, on behalf of the people of West Lindsey.

The floral tribute was laid at the council’s flag poles.

If you wish to lay flowers you can do so outside the Guildhall in Gainsborough, outside the Town Hall in Caistor and outside the Town Council office in Market Rasen.

Books of condolence have been placed in the reception at the Guildhall in Gainsborough, the Rasen Hub in Market Rasen and the Town Hall in Caistor for residents to express their sadness at this time.

As a mark of respect the Union Flag will be flown at half-mast on the council flagstaff until the morning following the funeral.

Coun Angela Lawrence signs the book of condolence

