Flower club celebrates autumn and prepares for Christmas - and you can join them

Jenny Kirkby pictured with autumn flower arrangements demonstrated at Spilsby and district Flower Club

Members of Skegness Flower Club, newcomers and visitors gathered for the meeting at Spilsby Methodist Church for a demonstration by Jenny Kirkby.

Jenny, from Skegness, chose ‘Let’s Celebrate Autumn’ as the title of her demonstration, featuring six main arrangements.

Mary Snowden, of the Spilsby group, said the flowers were lovely, fresh and beautiful colours.

"The container used was an unusual shaped urn covered with bark and cord around the neck, the dish with oasis sat in the top, greenery around the edge beech leaves, dried asparagus, and unonymous,” she said.

Advertisement

Flowers included yellow sunflowers, ellow carnations and a beautiful dark blue clematis.

The next meeting at the Meeting Point, Methodist Church, Spilsby, is the Christmas Open Evening, on November 22. Paula Routledge Title demonstrates “By the Fire Side”

A craft fair is to be held on November 26 at the same venue.