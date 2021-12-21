Flower club’s ‘exceptional’ Christmas open meeting

The showcase, held at King Edward VI Academy, in Spilsby, was delivered by Lee Berrill, of Northampton.
It featured six arrangements, with extra displays to complement most of them.
A spokesman for the club described it as ‘exceptional’, saying it featured ‘a variety of different mechanics for each arrangement, some handmade, fresh greenery and beautiful flowers’.
The meeting also included a visit from area chairman Julie Peace, who spoke of how she had enjoyed meeting members and demonstration.
The following took first-place in competitions: Jim Henderson (main draw), Mary McKinder (flower arrangements), and Audrey Chatterton (decorated Christmas parcels).
Runner-up spots went to: Visitor and Sue Jacques (2nd and 3rd, main draw); Mary Snowden and Cassie Henderson (2nd and 3rd, flower arrangements); and Mary Snowden and Mary Mckinder (2nd and 3rd, decorated Christmas parcels).
The next meeting is due to be held in March, when it will be the Flower Club Luncheon in the Hundleby Inn, Hundleby.