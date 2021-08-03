Linda Clark of The Spotted Dog Flower Co is opening the gates to her working flower farm at Catchwater Farm, Carr Lane, Blyton, on Sunday, August 15.

The open flower farm festival, organised by the growers’ association, Flowers from the Farm, offers flower-lovers a chance to learn about the art, craft and business of growing seasonal, scented, sustainable British cut flowers.

Visitors to Linda’s field will be able to soak in the sight and scent of beds of flowers in bud and bloom, meet the flower farmer or learn more about locally-grown garden-style blooms with options to fill a jar to take home.

A selection of the flowers at The Spotted Dog Flower Co in Blyton

Linda said: “British cut flowers are enjoying an incredible revival, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

Linda has been running her business for the past eight years and has been a member of Flowers from the Farm since 2012.

In 2018 she, along with 96 other UK wide members, supplied flowers to Flowers from the Farm Gold Medal award-winning stand at RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Apart from the flowers, the field is home to an abundance of wildlife and a newly dug wildlife pond, a place to relax in between tending the field, cutting and delivering local flowers, floristry for weddings and funerals.