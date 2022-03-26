Flowers make Mother's Day for new mum and grandma facing hard times In Skegness

Flowers for Mother's Day were a lovely surprise for grandma Shirzell Depravia when she visited Skegness Food Bank at the Storehouse.

Shirzell Depavia was looking through baby toys at the Storehouse for her daughter, who is a new mum, when she was handed two bunches of flowers along with enough provisions to last three days.

"I really wasn't expecting this - how lovely," she said. "It's made our Mother's Day."

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Times haven't always been so hard. When Shirzell and her daughter moved to Skegness two years ago from Coventry, they were both in work and even helped raise funds and awareness at their local food bank.

Volunteer Sarah Fletcher preparing a food parcel at the Storehouse Food Bank in Skegness.

However, now the tables have been turned, with entertainer Shirzell off work due to health issues and her daughter, a chef, nursing a new baby.

"These days finding yourself needing help can happen to anyone," said Shirzell. "When I was volunteering I never expected that one day I would be needing help.

"I am an entertainer and my daughter and I both helped organise fundraisers in Coventry.

"We were both working when we came to Skegness but now I can's because of an illness and my daughter has just had a baby.

Shirzell Depravia once helped at a food bank in Coventry - but now the tables have turned and she needs support for herself and her daughter, who is a new mum.

"I didn't worry about asking for help and no-one should. It's the times we are living in. This can happen to anyone and there is help out there.

"The team at the Storehouse are doing an amazing job and we are so grateful to them."

Since February, the number of people seeking food parcels has steadily risen, said Storehouse food bank manager Jonny Whelbourn, who heads up a team of volunteers who he is very proud of.

Donations were at their best at the run-up to Christmas and kept them going through January but, by February, supplies from local supermarkets were visibly depleting, while the number of people seeking help was rising.

Skegness Food Bank manager Jonny Whelbourn and volunteer Sarah Fletcher are appealing for more donations as shelves empty and demand rises.

On the week ending February 28, 66 people received food parcels, rising to 89 on March 7 and 116 on March 14.

It was expected by the end of this week another 100 people would have been referred to them by the Job Centre, Salvation Army or Citizens Advice.

A new dad himself, Jonny said that when he was growing up in Lincoln he never expected to see so many families struggling.

"It really can happen to anyone and we are expecting it to get worse with energy prices and the cost of living rising," he said.

"People are telling us they just don't get enough money to pay bills.

"We are hoping with the season starting and more jobs around this will help - especially as we are not getting as many donations as we did.

"Fortunately, we received a generous cheque this week when our shelves were getting bare, so we were able to go shopping.

"But it is getting harder to meet demand."

As well as private donations, the food bank is served by two charities who collect from the supermarkets on their behalf - FareShare and Neighbourly.

Jonny commented: "We have noticed the amount of donations of surplus stock supermarkets are able to give us is going down.

"Our amazing volunteers do a fantastic job sorting the donations into food boxes to last for three days, but it's getting harder.

"We'd know times are hard for everyone but we would welcome any donations."

The Storehouse is not the only food bank in the area struggling for donations.

Spilsby Christian Fellowship posted on social media this week: "Following the expected knock-on effect of increased energy, food and travel expenses, we have seen the demand for food parcels once again rise, both from local individuals, families and referral partners.

"Coupled with the fact that the surplus collections from our partners Tesco, Aldi, Lidl, Greggs and M&S are significantly reduced, this means our stocks are rapidly diminishing - hence less food on the trolley..

"If you would like to help support local people and make a donation if food to us at the food bank, this would be gratefully received.

"Items can be popped into the grey bin on the church door or handed in when we are open."

MAKING A DONATION

The following items are welcome at food banks to provide a nutritionally balanced menu for three days:

- Tinned fruit and vegetables

- Tinned potatoes

- Tinned meatballs, chilli con carne or stew

- Tinned rice pudding

- Instant mashed potato

- UHT milk

- Pasta sachets

- Pasta and pasta sauce

- Biscuits

- Beans

- Soup

- Tea bags

- Cereals

- Instant porridge

Skegness Food Bank is located on North Parade.