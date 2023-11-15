Flushed with success - but which toilet in Boston has been crowned 'Loo of the Year'?
Boston’s Moon Under The Water pub has won acclaim for the quality and standards of its toilets in the Loo of the Year Awards 2023.
The High Street pub has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors – which is above its gold standard mark.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.
A spokesperson for the awards said: “Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.
“All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
“The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.”
The Moon Under Water, a Wetherspoon pub, is managed by Andrew Sands, who commented: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."
The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, added: "The toilets at The Moon Under Water have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained. The pub deserves its platinum award."