Fly-tippers will face a staggering £1,000 fine as West Lindsey District Council takes a tough stance on tackling the issue in the district.

Councillors unanimously backed a £600 hike in the fixed penalty charge for people fly-tipping in West Lindsey - more than double the previous £400 charge.

The decision was made by members of the Council’s Prosperous Communities Committee and came into effect on October 1. The move is part of a raft of penalty charge increases aimed at combating a range of offences.

Along with the fly-tipping increase measures, offences for duty of care will be increased to £600, whilst littering and graffiti offences will be increased to £500.

Coun Lesley Rollings, chair of Prosperous Communities Committee, said: “Fly-tipping is a blight for many of our residents and our commitment to increase the fixed penalty amount to the new maximum level demonstrates we want to see offenders caught carrying out this activity dealt with severely.

“The council works very hard to ensure that its towns and villages are kept clean, and thankfully we know that it is a small minority of people who carrying out these selfish and sometimes very harmful acts.”

These increases have been able to be made by the council due to the provisions made within the Government’s Anti-Social Behaviour Action Plan.

The council will continue to deploy various methods for catching fly-tipping offenders including the use of mobile cameras, which are placed at hotspots across the district.

Andy Gray, Housing and Environmental Enforcement manager, said: “The message is clear to fly-tippers in our district, we take the matter very seriously and are using all the tools we have to try and catch them.

“Likewise, residents who are disposing of waste need to be aware of what their responsibilities are and ensure that they are using a licensed waste carrier if they are looking to remove waste from their property or business.”