Foal who inspired Lincolnshire donkeys' owner to fight on after devastating burglary

John Nuttall - whose has 90 donkeys in Skegness, Mablethorpe and Cleethorpes - was facing selling up after the devastating blow when his season's takings and family heirlooms were stolen in a burglary last month.

And a few days ago he met his "lowest point" when he posted details on Facebook of the first donkeys up for sale.

But then a foal was born at his stables in Ingoldmells, which was initially rejected by its mother, Heidi.

John Nuttall has been inspired to carry on thanks to the help of a donkey foal called Kye.

John tried introducing it to a foster mum and hand rearing - developing a special bond that was captured on camera.

It was a turning point when an image of John sat up against a wall with his head lowered being nuzzled by the foal was shared on Facebook.

John posted the caption: "When a picture tells a thousand words, How can I possibly sell this little fella?"

Amongst the many comments on the post was one by Susan Mcateer, who said: "Aww, he’s an angel in disguise - you definitely have to keep him."

John has been topping up Kye's milk.

Kim Martin said: "You're amazing with all your donkeys. None of them could ever have a better home than with you.

"I really hope you keep them all and things turn better for you. That little guy looks like a good luck charm to me."

And Lynsey Pexman said: "Stay strong, stay positive for yourself. Your daughter and your donks - they all need you."

When our reporter caught up with John, he said the public support had been amazing. He explained: "I was at a very low point when that picture was taken.

John was facing having to sell his donkeys after a devastating burglary.

"Having to put donkeys up for sale was the hardest thing for me.

"The changing point for me was when the foal was born - how could I sell him..

"After being initially rejected by its mother I used a method my father taught me to prevent the foal being kicked.

"We had tried a foster mum and have been topping up his milk and he's getting stringer and fighting back now."

The foal has now been named Kye after a fundraiser's son, who sadly died - and after the support from the public John says he is more hopeful that he can carry on.

"I still have to sell some donkeys but I don't know how many.

"The winter feed is now in and John says that will need paying for soon.

"But the public support has been amazing so I have to try.".

A GoFundMe page, Help John and his Skegness donkeys, had raised £960 at the time of going to print. To make a donation visit here.

*The police investigation into the burglary is ongoing. Anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident 76 of 19th August..