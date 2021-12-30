Food bank help from Market Rasen Rotary

Rotarians Jo Bowman and Malcolm Simpson with Brian Milne and some of the food bank’s army of volunteers

Their most recent donation was to the Caistor Food Bank, where Rotary president David Mason and fellow Rotarians secretary Jo Bowman and Community Service chair Malcolm Simpson met with organisers Brian and Sue Milne, to hand over a cheque for £500.

David said: “We are pleased to be able to assist the food bank in continuing their good work by making this donation.

“Discussing the operation with Brian and Sue, it became very evident that a lot more support was being given to many, in addition to the supply of food.

“Market Rasen Rotary will, when and as we are able, to continue to support the Caistor Food Bank, as well as that at Market Rasen, which we have been doing for some time.”

This version of the Caistor Food Bank, based in the town’s Methodist Church Hall, started in February 2021 and since then has distributed more than 2,000 food parcels, with the help of an army of 25 volunteers, who help with receiving, assembling, packing, serving and in some cases, delivering the food.

Several organisations, Caistor Grammar school to name just one, organise a collection of food each week, and the Co-ops in Caistor and Keelby have deposit boxes, where shoppers can make contributions.

The Caistor Food Bank liaises with similar organisations in Immingham, Brigg, and Market Rasen to support families, not only in Caistor, but also in the surrounding villages.

Individuals can be referred to the food bank and/or visit to register their need and situation,

The Caistor Food Bank is supported by, Community Action For All (CAFA) and by the ‘We are one foundation.

The food bank is generally open Wednesdays and Saturdays; call 07714 624608.