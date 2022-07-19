Food boxes for struggling families over summer holidays

The charity, run from the Priory Hotel by Paul Hugill MBE, is offering the Neighbour’s Kitchen Summer Holiday Meal Programme, free nutritious children's hampers throughout the summer holidays,

The boxes offer a week’s worth of fresh food to support parents and carers to provide nutritious and fun food in the face of the current fuel and cost of living crisis.

Paul said: “The idea is that we want people to be able to come to us to get some help if they need it, and we don’t want people to feel that they are inadequate at all, as many people who are struggling wouldn’t expect to be struggling.”

Paul is also appealing for any local businesses or people who are in a position to do so to consider sponsoring a child throughout the holidays to help the Serendipity Initiative to fund these boxes.

A number of people have already come forward wanting to help, but as the charity is expecting upwards of 100 families to come forward to receive help, at a cost of £50 per child for the five weeks of the summer break, the Serendipity Initiative is appealing for as much help as people are able to give.

Rising country star Kelly Swindall performed at the Priory Hotel to support the Neighbour’s Kitchen Summer Holiday Meal Programme on Friday, which raised around £100 towards the appeal.

Paul added: “With Mark Stones’ incredible 130 mile walk from Filey to Priory (see page 7) now sitting at just over £2,200 and more donations coming in, we should be at £2500 by the end of the week.

"Although this leaves us £2,500 short, we are still halfway there as we are supporting around 100 children so far.”

To enquire about sponsoring one of these children’s food boxes, you can text 07561 407715 or email [email protected]

You can also set up a five-week standing order to contribute to the costs of the boxes using the Serendipity’s bank details: account name The Neighbour’s Kitchen CIC, account number 62344998, sort code 60-83-71.