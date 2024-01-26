Kieron Boswell of Louth to Mouth. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

Louth to Mouth is the brainchild of Kieron Boswell, who wanted to provide a food delivery service from Louth’s local takeaways, restaurants, and cafes in a similar business plan to JustEat or Deliveroo, without incurring high costs for the restaurants or customers.

"I wanted to offer something that would actually save people money, because I’m aware of the fees that the big companies charge and while Louth is small, there’s plenty of businesses to function here and I want to be able to save customer’s money – it was a win-win situation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said that in the first few months of Louth to Mouth launching in January, he worked out that he would need three orders a day to make the business worthwhile – but it has proved so successful that on busy days, the Louth to Mouth app can see up to 100 orders in a day.

Kieron and Louth to Mouth have also been doing plenty of work to support others in the community, not only by sponsoring the Louth Food & Drink Festival, as well as giving 100 per cent of takings to charity in one of his first months.