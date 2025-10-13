Food hamper entrepreneur Sarah Louise set to star on TV show 'Dragons' Den'

An inspirational female entrepreneur, who is blazing a trail with her luxury food and drink hamper company, is to appear on the cult TV show, ‘Dragons’ Den’.

Sarah Louise Fairburn, who lives on the outskirts of Alford, set up Imp & Maker, based in Coningsby, during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

And after five years of hard graft, energy, sacrifices and passion, business is booming, with the company on track to report its first profit.

She has assembled a talented team, created a growing customer base and won various awards.

Sarah Louise Fairburn, boss and founder of Imp & Maker, based in Coningsby, which supplies luxury food and drink hampers. (PHOTO BY: Business Cloud)

But to take Imp & Maker to the next level, Sarah Louise would like to attract extra investment – and that’s where TV’s Dragons could come in handy!

The programme has been filmed and it is being shown on BBC1 this coming Thursday (October 16) at 8 pm. It will then be available on BBC iPlayer.

Although Sarah Louise has had to sign a contract which forbids her from revealing any details ahead of the screening, it is sure to make fascinating viewing as she relates her remarkable back-story to the five Dragons on duty in the den.

According to the Business Cloud website, she previously worked as a business improvement adviser for the Yorkshire and Clydesdale Bank.

Sarah Louise gives her pitch to the Dragons in the Den. You can watch the show this coming Thursday (October 16). (PHOTO BY: BBC TV)

She then switched to Fairburn’s Eggs, a family business based in Alford and the UK’s largest, independent egg-packers.

As a director, she helped to grow the company’s turnover from £12 million to over £100 million. Along with her husband, she even won a category in the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards for 2017.

But then the couple separated and, at the age of 36, she found herself a single mum of four children, all aged under ten.

She launched Imp & Maker from her kitchen table, with the aim of “creating unforgettable food and drink experiences with a personal touch”.

Sarah Louise launched Imp & Maker from her kitchen table during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And just before the festive season of 2020, the business received the big boost it needed when a corporate client placed an order for hampers worth £15,000 after they’d been turned down by Fortnum & Mason.

She fulfilled it in time for Christmas, the customer was happy and has stayed loyal to Sarah Louise ever since.

“I wanted to create a brand that was centred around modern food and drink and would be enjoyed and remembered, so Imp & Maker was born,” she told Business Cloud.

"I was laser-focused on delivering high-quality gift hampers to customers, and we grew really quickly.

The Imp & Maker brand has grown from strength to strength. (PHOTO BY: Imp & Maker)

"We now sell more than 100 different food and drink gifts, sourcing only from the best makers. We’ve acquired a lot of loyal customers, mainly businesses and corporate clients, and we’ve invested heavily in technology. If someone places an order before 4 pm, they’ll have it the next day.

"We have an amazing team and we make amazing, stand-out gifts. Now it’s all about growing our brand and maintaining the quality and wow factor.

"I want Imp & Maker to be everyone’s go-to for gifting. To gift someone the food they love or their favourite cheese-and-wine combination, beautifully packaged and personalised.”

Sarah Louise’s success deserves extra credit when you consider that only 15 per cent of the UK’s entrepreneurs are female, while female-founded companies receive only two per cent of venture capital funding, which is investment in young businesses with high growth potential.

This summer, Imp & Maker secured what she describes as a game-changing £500,000 investment in a deal that values the business at £2 million. The funding came from an unnamed investor in exchange for a minority stake in the company.

Now it’s the turn of the Dragons to assess whether they think Sarah Louise is worth backing. Find out on Thursday what their reaction was to her pitch!