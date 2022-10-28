George Hinchcliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain.

George Hinchcliffe’s Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain will take to the stage at the Embassy Theatre in a show sponsored by East Lincolnshire Arts.

It features John Forman, Bass Ukulele player, and Grahame Baumber’s Skegness Ukulele Ensemble.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain has filled the Royal Albert Hall, London, the Sydney Opera House,Australia and various venues in the USA and Europe performing its happy, toe tapping music.

John Forman said many people have the impression that the Ukulele is a toy instrument - until they have heard this orchestra perform.

Advertisement

“The numerous members of ukulele bands in Lincolnshire have rushed to book for this show - to experience this first appearance in Lincolnshire of this amazing orchestra,” said John.

" Many of the ukulele players attending will be bringing their instruments with them as there will be a ‘play along’ number Born this Way by Lady Gaga, which is included in the show.”

The audience is invited to tap their toes with the royalty of the ukulele scene, the independent rock-stars of the bonsai guitar who have plucked and sung, joked and whistled with Clean Bandit, Robbie Williams, Madness, Cat Stevens, The Ministry of Sound and Blue Peter.

To book the remaining seats, visit the Embassy website at embassytheatre.co.uk.

Advertisement

Another date for your diary is a Christmas Demonstration by Skegness Flower Lovers Club.

The demonstrator is Vanessa Wellock, a ﬂoral designer specialising in wedding ﬂowers for 25 years.

Vanessa is a qualiﬁed NAFAS (National Association of Flowers Arrangement Societies) Area Demonstrator in the North East Area.

She is inspired by her love of the Yorkshire dales and Ilkley moor, to which she lives close by with her other half, two children and the family Rhodesian Ridgeback Monty.

Advertisement

When she is not creating something wonderful, it’s a quick walk on the moor.

The demonstration is on Thursday, November 3, at 2.30pm.

On Friday night is The Ultimate Boy Band Party Night and on Saturday, Go Your Own Way The Fleetwood Mac Legacy.