Football fans in Gainsborough reminded to stay safe if watching Euro 2020 matches in pubs

The Euro 2020 tournament, rescheduled after being cancelled last year, gets underway on June 11 and runs for a month.

A total of 24 teams will be playing across 51 matches in 12 cities, with the final taking place at Wembley Stadium in London in July.

The first England game will kick off on Sunday, June 13, at 2pm, and will be against Croatia.

Will England lift the UEFA Euro 2020 Trophy, pictured with The Mascotte Skillzy (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Chief Inspector Andy Morrice from Lincolnshire Police said: “Police are advising people to stick to the rules during the Euro 2020 matches.

"We have come a long way by sticking to the rules, but we are not out of the woods yet.

"The advice from Government is clear, by maintaining social distancing, adhering to the rule of six indoors, we will continue to make progress giving us all more freedoms in the coming weeks.

"We know people quite rightly want to enjoy the good weather, and the football, but staying sensible for just a little while longer will limit the spread of the virus, and prevent the need for further measures, so we can all enjoy those well earnt freedoms safely.”

One of the pubs where you will be able to watch every match of the tournament is The Canute in Silver Street, Gainsborough.

The pub is operating on at a reduced capacity to comply with social distancing so it is recommended you book in advance to avoid disappointment.

To book visit www.greatukpubs.co.uk/canutegainsborough/live-sport/football/euro-2020.

Covid restrictions were eased last month which means outdoor gatherings are now limited to 30 people and indoor gatherings are limited to six people or two households (each household can include a support bubble, if eligible).