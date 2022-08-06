Football loving beauty from Louth eyes Miss Lincolnshire title

Miss Lincolnshire 2021 Rebecca Jay Fearn will be handing over her crown at the finals.

Leah Marie Roberts joins other hopefuls tonight (Saturday) at the Miss England regional final at the Earl of Doncaster Hotel ballroom

Contestants are in with a chance of being crowned Miss Lincolnshire or Miss Yorkshire and to represent their counties in the Miss England Final.

There to hand over her crown will be last year’s Miss Lincolnshire, Rebecca Jay Fearn from Skegness.

Leah Marie Roberts of Louth is hoping to take the crown as the next Miss Lincolnshire.

The Lincolnshire contestants taking part are:

LEAH MARIE ROBERTS from Louth, aged 21, loves long boarding in the countryside, playing football and taking part in fund raising events. Her ambition is to open a restaurant and use recyclable products. Another way she wants to help is to create a safe place for LGBTQ community members

by providing support and supplies to help them live their lives normally.

GABBY MURPHY of Lincoln, who is currently studying Spanish. She loves cooking, poetry, writing, fashion and spirituality. Having competed last year when the contest was held online due to the pandemic, she is nervous but excited to be taking part in a live event

PAIGE ALLEN from Crowland , aged 23, Paige loves to travel , has visited many countries and has spent 2 months this summer working in Greece. Her hobbies include Gym, Pilates, Yoga and Farming activities. All her family are coming to support her in the contest this weekend

NATALIA DAVIS is from Grantham. She loves to sing, dance , do art and modelling. One day she would like to be part of an organisation which builds centres around the UK for young and under-privileged children and young adults who are carers, in care or care leavers, for them to

have an opportunity of finding friends and support. Natalia will be studying to be a VET in September.

MILLIE EVERATT aged 22 from Eastoft, North Lincolnshire Loves to do show jumping, and is part of farming family. She has recently passed her HGV test to help her father drive produce from the farm. Milly has recently learned how to make sushi and plans to open a takeaway service and to one day