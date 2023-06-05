Football match in memory of Gainsborough teenager raised nearly £3,000

A charity football match in Gainsborough helped raise nearly £3,000 in memory of teenager Oliwier Kaczmarowski.

The match was played at the Northolme, the Gainsborough Trinity FC ground.

The money raised will go to Oliwier’s family after his body was found by Lincolnshire Police in the River Trent on Friday, May 26

The charity match was organised, along with others, by Buster Dickinson.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buster said: “We had a fantastic turn out with more than 400 people from the community all gathering around to support this great cause.

"The game itself went really well, all of the players were very respectful and played really well.

“The atmosphere was like something I have never witnessed before, it felt like the whole town had come together.

“A big thanks to Gainsborough Trinity FC for donating the pitch for us free of charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The people who helped really made this day special as there was a lot of support in helping organise this whole event.”

The match was against two teams from Social FC.

Liam Gale, who played in the match, said: "I'm truly amazed at how well our town came together as one big community for such a great cause, helping to raise a fantastic £2,719.24 that will be going straight to Oliwier’s family during this difficult time for them.

"I was overwhelmed with the amount of support that was shown and it just shows what a great town Gainsborough truly can be.

"And I’m glad that we were able to provide a distraction for a couple of hours by being a part of a great game of football at the home of Gainsborough Trinity FC.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kate Simmonds, media assistant at Gainsborough Trinity FC, said: “This tragic event has affected the whole town, and the community has really come together to mourn the loss.

“Prior to the football match we held a memorial for Oliwier at the Trent Bridge where everybody wore green clothing, and we held a minute's silence for him.

“ The community also decorated their houses with green bunting, balloons, window decorations and shops made their window displays green too. Green was chosen because it was Oliwier's favourite colour.”