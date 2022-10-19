Football match with prize raffle to be held in support of Boston weight loss group and mental health

Members of Boston's Man Versus Fat football team.

The game is to take place at Boston Town’s ground, in Tattershall Road with a kick-off 2pm.

It will see Boston Man Versus Fat take on Coventry Mindful FA.

Boston Man Versus Fat is a football-based weight loss support group. It meets weekly at Boston United’s ground.

Coventry Mindful FA, meanwhile, a football-based mental health support group.

The pair played against each other in Coventry earlier this year, with proceeds going to Coventry Mindful FA. This time, proceeds will go to Boston Man Versus Fat to help it expand its work. The games is also being held to help promote positive mental health.

There will be be a raffle (with prizes including Amazon vouchers up to £250, a signed Boston United shirt, an Airsoft voucher) and the chance to win £100. The bar will also be open for refreshments.